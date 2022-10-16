Dubai: Amal bint Faisal has become the first Saudi woman to pass the exam and meet the requirements for a licence to race horses, marking another milestone for Saudi women.
After Amal received the Horse Racing Club’s horsewoman licence, she is now eligible and ready to compete in official races.
In order for the holder to be as professional as possible and stay up with the strength of the races, the licence is only awarded when the participants complete the prescribed exams in accordance with an internationally recognised system.
The major international horseracing event is the King’s Cup (formally, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup), which usually takes place in February, at the King Abdul Aziz racetrack at Janadriyah
Riyadh is home to the world’s richest horse race, the $20m Saudi Cup, but it is the driver behind the kingdom’s push to become a leading player on horse racing’s world stage.
Horse racing in Riyadh typically kicks off from October to March and culminates in the dizzyingly exciting Saudi Cup. The track hosts races throughout the season, worth an average of around $30,000 each, and attended by an international crop of riders and horses.