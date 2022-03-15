Dubai: Saudi Arabia said every accused in major crime, especially those related to state security, has right to seek the assistance of a lawyer at the state’s expense, local media reported.
The Saudi Ministry of Justice emphasised its commitment to adopting prompt justice approach and granting the accused all their rights to plead their case and defend themselves, Okaz newspaper reported.
According to the ministry, the Saudi justice system ensures the right of all accused to seek the assistance of a lawyer at the state’s expense in major crimes, especially those related to state security. The ministry has assigned a number of lawyers to represent defendants at the Specialised Criminal Court.
The Public Prosecution will explain to the accused during the investigation phases their rights guaranteed in accordance with Article 4 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Under the ministry’s mechanism, proposed lists of lawyers nominated to plead in each region are formed, provided that the nomination is made within five days of filing of the charges.