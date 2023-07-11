Dubai: An overwhelming 77 per cent of Saudis expressed a strong desire to volunteer and serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.
Additionally, 16 per cent of respondents were willing to volunteer to a moderate degree, highlighting the nation’s enthusiasm for assisting pilgrims.
This was according to a recent survey conducted by the National Centre for Public Opinion Polls.
The survey, which involved 1,125 participants of both genders, indicated that 66 per cent of the respondents were males, while 34 per cent were females.
Among the participants, 35 per cent revealed that the images of security personnel providing personal assistance to sick pilgrims attracted their attention the most.
Furthermore, 19 per cent of the respondents favored images showcasing the organisation and management of crowds during Hajj, and 17 per cent appreciated the photos featuring volunteers.
Lastly, images capturing the emotions of pilgrims and the healthcare provided by senior officials dressed in field uniforms were selected by the remaining participants.
In addition to exploring public opinion on volunteerism, the survey also sought feedback on the media identities of this year’s Hajj.
The two media identities, “Peacefully and Securely” and “ Call the people to the pilgrimage,” were presented to the respondents.
Asked whether they preferred a single media identity or both, 57 per cent of the participants expressed their preference for one media identity, while the rest indicated their desire for both identities.