Cairo: As many as 600 male and female employees are put on duty at 120 gates of the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, in the Saudi city of Mecca as part of intensified efforts by the kingdom to serve worshippers, local media reported.
The employees observe compliance with instructions banning the entry of luggage and food, among other items, from entering the mosque to keep it clean and comfortable for worshippers, said Fahd Al Maliki, the head of the mosque’s gate department.
“The names and numbers of the gates help visitors of the Grand Mosque to recognise the gates they enter through and thus facilitate their exit,” he added in media remarks.
“Monitors have been provided and tasked with implementing instructions, including non-entry of bags and food among other prohibited items into the mosque,” he said.
Authorities, the official added, have designated certain entrances for easy access of cart users into the holy site.
The new season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque started on July 30 shortly after the end of the annual Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.
More than 10 million Umrah pilgrims are expected in the new season, according to Saudi officials.