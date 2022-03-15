Dubai: More than 400,000 young Saudi men and women joined the private sector labour market in 2021, local media reported.
The unprecedented increase in the number of Saudis joining the private sector is mainly attributed to the Kingdom’s Saudisation (Nitaqat) policy. The Nitaqat programme was first launched in 2011 to encourage the localisation of jobs and set a minimum wage for Saudis in the private sector.
Over the course of 2022, Saudi Arabia plans to localise 30 professions, including project managers, and jobs in sales and finance.
In 2021, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched 32 localisation decisions with a focus on qualitative localisation, which included professions such as accountants, lawyers, teachers, marketers, medical doctors, dentists, and engineers.
The minister said that SR10 billion was spent to support the employment of Saudis in the private sector last year.
Ahmed Al Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Programme aims to send 70,000 young Saudi men and women on scholarships to 200 of the best universities around the world until 2030 to qualify them to take up challenging professions in the labour market.
“The strategy aims to raise the efficiency of the employment market and the requirements of the private sector in special disciplines, he said.
Al Rajhi said there are 2 million Saudis in the labour market and they are capable of taking up many jobs. “Talking about the lack of Saudi competence is false, as the people of the country have excelled in their work in many fields.”
He said that sending students abroad under the scholarship programme does not mean local universities are not good. Rather, the aim is to focus on specific disciplines that may not available in the Kingdom.