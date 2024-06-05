Cairo: Six people, including three expatriates, were killed in two road accidents in Saudi Arabia.

Five of them were killed in one accident that involved a vehicle and a water tank in the Muhayil governorate in south-western Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi news website Sabq.

The second accident took place on Tuesday in the south-western governorate of Rijal Almaa, leaving one teacher dead.

The causes of both accidents and the nationalities of the victims were not immediately known.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a series of road accidents despite efforts to curb reckless driving.

In March, four Arab expatriates lost their lives when their vehicle overturned in the north-western region.

In January, four young men were killed in a collision in Muhayil, and in November, eight people died in a three-car collision in the south-west.

In September, a bus accident in Al Wajh resulted in four deaths and seven injuries. In total, 4,555 people died in traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia in 2022.