Cairo: Saudi Arabia has issued more than 126,000 visas for overseas Muslims wishing to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage since mid-July, official figures have shown.
The pilgrims came from 124 countries on visas that are valid for three months.
Indonesia topped the countries from which the Umrah pilgrims came during that period, followed by Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, India and Azerbaijan, a Saudi official said without giving specific figures.
“There will be an increase in the numbers of Umrah arrivals from around the world in the period ahead,” added Hani Al Omairi, a member of the Saudi National Committee for Hajj and Umrah.
Saudi Arabia has recently launched a unified government platform to facilitate measures for Umrah pilgrims and visitors of the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake umrah or visit the sacred sites to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.
“The launch of Nusuk is one of major developments since the issuance of the e-visa in Saudi Arabia in 2019,” the platform Supervisor-General Fahd bin Mohammad has said.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has introduced a set of facilities for Umrah rituals undertaken through the year except during the annual Hajj season.