Arab coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki. Image Credit: SPA

Saudi Arabia in a statment early Tuesday morning have said that Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched a bomb-laden drone targeting civilian infrastructure in a city along the kingdom's border to Yemen.

Saudi Press Agency quoted Saudi-led Coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki Al Maliki as saying the Houthis "had tried to target" the site in Najran.

“Al Houthi militia attempted to target the vital utility used by civilians in Najran, continuing their terrorist acts that constitute a real threat to regional and international security,” Col Turki Al Malaki, a spokesman for the alliance said in a statment.

Adding “We warn in the strongest words the militia against continuing to target civil installations and civilians,”

The statement did not elaborate, but used a word in Arabic that often refers to hospitals, power plants and schools. The Houthis did not immediately claim an attack there.

It was not clear if there were any injuries.

Al Maliki warned there would be a "strong deterrent" to such attacks and described the Houthis as the "terrorist militias of Iran."

Last week, the Houthis launched a coordinated drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

The Houthi's Al Masirah satellite news channel said early Tuesday they targeted the airport in Najran with a Qasef-2K drone, striking an "arms depot" there