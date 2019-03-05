Shura president says Arab moves should be in line with Arab summit resolutions

Manama: President of the Saudi Shura Council Abdullah Al Shaikh has dismissed reports that the Saudi delegation had opposed a call to end normalisation with Israel.

The 29th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) was held on Sunday and Monday in Amman under the theme “Jerusalem is the Eternal Capital of the State of Palestine” and was attended by the heads of 16 Arab parliaments and representatives of other parliaments.

On Monday, the participants issued their communique that called for “supporting Palestinians through stopping all forms of normalisation with the Israeli occupation.”

However, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt said that the communique on the Arab attitudes regarding the issue should include “as stipulated by the resolutions of the Arab summit.”

The delegations insisted on the need to abide by the previous resolutions taken by the leaders of the Arab states and affirmed in the “Dhahran Declaration” that emanated from the Quds Summit held in April in Saudi Arabia, Al Shaikh said.

The proposal to include the reference to the resolutions by the Arab leaders was endorsed by the participants and added to the communique, he added.

“Saudi Arabia has since the era of its founder King Abdul Aziz provided various kinds of support to the Palestinian government, people and land,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia has invested its power and strong and distinguished relations with the world to condemn the Israeli crimes and has used its natural resources to achieve the development and meet the requirements of the Palestinian people.”

Reports about the normalisation of Arab relations with Israel have intensified since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Oman in October, the first overt visit in over 20 years by an Israeli leader to an Arab country that has no official diplomatic relations with Israel.

The reports were often echoes to claims by Netanyahu or his supporters about imminent visits to Arab countries.