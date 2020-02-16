Chinese man's test results turned out negative, but he had committed suicide by then

Image Credit: U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Cairo: A foreign university student, suspected of having caught the new coronavirus, took his own life while under quarantine, Saudi health authorities have said.

The student, who had lived in Saudi Arabia for the past eight months, arrived at a hospital in the western city of Jeddah on Friday with suspected symptoms of the infectious disease, the city's health department said late Saturday.

He was subjected to precautionary measures and was put in an isolation room at the King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah pending results of the tests, according to the department.

But he jumped to his death from the room window on Saturday. Later, his viral tests showed negative results, the authorities added.

"Official and security agencies are investigating the incident," the department added without specifying his nationality or age.

Saudi online newspaper Sabq said the young man was a Chinese national and he jumped from a third-floor room of the hospital.