Dubai: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani and appointed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani in the post, the state news agency said on Tuesday.
The new appointment is in line with Emiri decree No.2 of 2023 issued by Sheikh Tamim.
Later, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani took the oath as Qatar’s new Prime Minister before Sheikh Tamim at the Emiri Court in Doha.
Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs since January 27, 2016. He was also named as Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister on November 15, 2017.
In addition to his current responsibilities, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani as Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority since 2018, Chairman of Qatar Fund for Development since 2014, and member of Qatar’s Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investments.