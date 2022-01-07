Cairo: Qatar will reimpose restrictions on commercial activities effective on Saturday as the country has recently experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections.
The renewed restrictions include a ban on the shisha services at resturants, reducing operation capacity in shopping centres to 75 per cent, and limiting entry to the fully vaccinated customers, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
Meanwhile, operation capacity will be reduced by half at the health clubs where fully vaccinated customers and employees will only have access and shower, cloak, and sauna rooms will be closed.
The ministry added that beauty centres will operate at half of their normal capacity and access to them will be confined to vaccinated customers and employees.
Other restrictions include allowing outdoor social gatherings of up to 15 vaccinated people, and indoor social gatherings of up to of 10 vaccinated people, with the exception of members of the same household.
Public transport capacity will also be restricted to 60 per cent.
Also starting from Saturday, physical distancing and face mask-wearing will be reintroduced in mosques across Qatar and non-vaccinated worshippers will not be allowed in.