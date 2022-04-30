Dubai: The Qatari Ministry of Interior has announced that Qatari and GCC countries citizens can use their ID cards to travel to and from the country and other GCC countries as of Friday, local media reported.
“As of Friday, April 29, 2022, Qatari citizens and citizens of other GCC countries can use their ID cards to travel to and from Qatar and other GCC countries,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on social media.
Qatari citizens travelling to other Gulf countries shall consider travel requirements for the countries to which they want to travel, the statement added.
This measure will facilitate the movement of citizens of the GCC countries and is in line with the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
Qatar has also announced an exemption from online registration for GCC nationals, GCC residents, EU nationals and EU residents, who meet the immunity criteria, for entry into the country.
As per the Ehteraz website, where travellers arriving in Qatar have to pre-register, it is mentioned that GCC nationals and GCC residents who meet the immunity criteria COVID health apps (mentioned below) used in any of the GCC countries shall be accepted in Qatar and shall be exempted from online registration and are required to proceed to any authorized private clinics for Rapid Antigen Test within 24 hours of their arrival in Qatar.