Dubai: A government employee in Oman has been fined OMR1.2 million (Dh11.5 million) and imprisoned for five years for embezzling OMR1.2 million from orphans’ and minors’ money, local media reported.
According to the annual report issued by the State’s Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SAI), the head of the inheritance department embezzled money meant for orphans and minors and misused his position for personal benefits. He used to receive cash, and instead of depositing it in the court’s account used it for his personal purposes.
SAI said the accused was convicted of embezzlement and accordingly has been sentenced to five years in jail and fined about OMR1.2 million. He was obligated to return the seized sum estimated at OMR1.2 million.
The employee was also convicted of money laundering and fined an additional OMR 50,000. He was also dismissed from his job, and banned from holding any public jobs.