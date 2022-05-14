Dubai: Oman has announced it will implement a flexible duty system in public sector departments that apply the Civil Service Law and its executive regulation starting from Sunday, May 15.
According to a decision issued by the Ministry of Labour, the system regulates hours of the daily attendance of employees in a streamlined manner, as per to the following conditions: The employees have to abide by the 7-hour duty from 7.30am to 4.30pm. Each department has to decide the schedule of its sections and calculates its employees’ 7-hour attendance from the time an employee signs in to the time he/she signs out.
The departments that provide direct services to the public have to announce the time designated to the respective services, provided that the time set for the services is not less than 7 hours a day.
Each department has to coordinate with its employees to regulate the work flow in a manner that does not affect their achievement of the tasks/services rendered to the public or beneficiaries. The daily duty schedules should maintain the quality of services and accommodate the prescribed meetings, workshops and training programmes.
The daily duty schedules should cover the “official duty hours suitable for tasks of special nature in public departments”, in accordance with decisions issued under Article (61) of the Civil Service Law promulgated by Royal Decree No. 120/2004.
Government departments have to provide regular assessment reports to the Ministry of Labour about the application of the system, after first six months of implementing the new system, citing its general effects and its economic, administrative and procedural implications to the employees.