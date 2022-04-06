Dubai: Employers and individuals in Oman have been exempted from fines related to late renewal of expat residence permits starting from April 6, the Royal Oman Police said.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Royal Oman Police said the exemption will be valid only till September 1, 2022. “Employers and individuals must ensure that they renew the expat residence and residence card before September 1, 2022,” the police statement added.
The move comes in line with the directives issued by Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq. In March, the Sultan had directed the authorities to reduce the expat work visa fees starting from June 1, 2022.
According to Omani law, fines for late renewal or non-registration of the residence permit is 50 Omani Riyals per month.