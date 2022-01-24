Dubai: All national football matches will be held without spectators following the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee, Oman Football Association (OFA) announced yesterday.
Following the rise in COVID-19 infections, Oman’s Supreme Committee issued new decisions including holding activities of public nature without public presence.
In a statement issued yesterday, OFA said: “In implementation of the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee on Friday, January 21, 2022, related to postponing the holding of activities of a public nature or holding them without a public presence, it was decided to hold all national team matches and the Oman Football Association competitions without a public presence, with the participants in them adhering to all the precautionary controls established by the concerned authorities, until further notice.”
In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, the Supreme Committee has reintroduced and toughened COVID-19 restrictions to preserve the public health and counter the spread of the deadly virus including reducing the number of employees reporting to the state agencies and companies by half of their normal capacity. Other employees will have to work remotely.
The sultanate’s state supreme committee in charge of tackling COVID-19 has also said that the congregation Friday prayers will be suspended while daily prayers will continue in mosques provided that the number of worshipers does not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity of each mosque in line with health precautions previously announced by the Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments), the Omani news agency ONA reported.