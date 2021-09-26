Muscat: Oman’s popular annual event — Muscat Marathon — which was held in February last year will be back again.
The organisers of the event, Sabco sports, Oman Sail and Al Mouj announced that the event will be held on February 11-12 next year, adhering to all mandated measures.
The event is open to all residents of Oman. Initially organised by Muscat Road Runners in 2012 with 135 competitors, Muscat Marathon gained a strong foothold over the years. In 2017, the association of Al Mouj gave it further traction.
The backing of Oman’s premier lifestyle destination, known better as the Wave, which is a luxury gated community with a marina in its facilities’ list attracted one more name to join in, namely Oman Sail. The formidable backing allowed the event to reach out further. The 2020 edition saw participation of 11,000 runners which also boasted of a good number of school children taking part in the run.
The organisers revealed their plan to tie-up for the upcoming marathon event with DMCs (Destination Management Companies) to bring out special Muscat Marathon package, the further finer details of which will be shared in public domain soon.
The event is aligned with the International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) standards since 2019. The previous edition also holds the credit of representing 103 different na-tionalities as participants.