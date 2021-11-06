Cairo: Omani police have arrested three persons accused of practising quackery.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the three – two Asians and a citizen - were arrested in the governorate of Al Batinah on suspicion of quackery, fraud and money laundering.
The suspects claimed to have powers of spiritual treatment, targeting people suffering from chronic diseases and psychological troubles in return for big fees, the ROP added on Twitter.
Police seized in their possession papers and other tools used in their illegal business.
Crimes of quackery and fraud are punishable by a maximum of two years in prison and fines ranging from OMR100 to 300.