Dubai: Oman on Thursday announced Eid Al Adha holidays. “Eid Al Adha holiday for the public and private sectors, will start from Friday, July 8, until Tuesday, July 12. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, July 13,” Oman News Agency (ONA) said on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday that Arafat Day falls on the July 8, and July 9 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.
Eaelier, the Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent moon.
The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah, during which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed, and is followed by Eid Al Adha.
Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars, is the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.