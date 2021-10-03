1 of 7
Cyclone Shaheen was 60 kilometers (37 miles) off Oman's capital of Muscat on Sunday morning, approaching with wind speeds of up to 116 kilometers per hour, according to the nation's civil aviation authority. It is expected to strengthen into a category 1 tropical cyclone, the authority said.
Traffic suspended in all streets in Muscat except Muscat Expressway till the end of the direct impacts of Cyclone Shaheen. There will be an access only for emergency and humanitarian cases, state-run Oman News Agency said in a statement.
Gusty wind exceeding 45 knots is blowing over Muscat. The wind to intensify further as the wall of the tropical cyclone Shaheen approaches the coastline.
Oman earlier delayed and rescheduled flights to and from the airport of its capital city Muscat to Sunday evening or until further notice due to tropical storm Shaheen, the sultanate’s airports authority said on its official Twitter account.
Traffic is cut off in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah, and movement is not allowed except for emergency and humanitarian cases, due to the proximity of the eye of the cyclone to the area of its entry to the land and in anticipation of the expected heavy rain, which may reach 500 mm and the intensity of the accompanying winds, and for the safety of lives as reported by state-run Oman News Agency.
Oman has announced a two-day holiday for both public and private sectors on October 3 & 4 as the sultanate braces for cyclone Shaheen.
The capital city wore a cloudy look since morning. The strong winds were cool, and the sea seemed rough with waves crashing rapidly to the shore.
