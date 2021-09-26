Men leave the Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, after performing the Friday prayers for the first time in eighteen months, following the lifting of some restrictions that had been put in place by the authorities in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus were lifted, on September 24, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

MUSCAT: Oman has issued a fresh set of guidelines and procedures for wedding and banquet halls.

There has to be a binding agreement signed between the hall owner and party organizer, and health or regulatory authority concerned should be informed 72 hours before the event. Entry is prohibited for unvaccinated workers and guests.

A warning sign on the need to adhere to precautionary measures due to COVID-19 is mandatory to be placed at the entrance to the hall. The notice should also clearly mention the fines and penalties for violating the mandatory measures.

It is also the onus of the owner of the facility to maintain a record of workers’ vaccination mentioning clearly the date and other details of the vaccine taken. Hand sanitisers are to be provided and refilled as and when required for staff and customers that contain 70 per cent or more alcohol.

The entry is restricted to 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall and the parties have to ensure the necessary means and methods for an orderly dispersion and movement of the gathering.

Frequent disinfection using approved cleaning solutions of common surfaces such as door handles and stairs, toilets, chairs and tables, remote controls for TV and air conditioners, projectors and loudspeakers is mandatory.