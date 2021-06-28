Dubai: More than 600 people in Oman have succumbed to COVID-19 in less than a month, according to the latest figures announced by the Ministry of Health.
The Sultanate reported 165 deaths in the past four days, which means 656 people have so far died from COVID-19 in June alone, making it the pandemic’s deadliest month.
The ministry has also reported a steady increase in COVID-19 related admissions to hospitals and intensive care units, which continues to weigh heavily on Oman’s healthcare system as the overall case count has significantly increased.
The number of ICU patients touched 506 on Monday while 1,659 are in hospital, including 197 admissions in the last 24 hours, MoH data showed.
The Sultanate’s ministry of health announced today the detection of 2,243 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate to 264,302
The number of deaths in the country reached 3,013 after 46 people died on Monday; 231718 out of the COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate have recovered, the ministry said.