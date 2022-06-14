Dubai: A child has died after falling into a sewage pit in Wilayat Suwaiq in North Al Batinah Governorate on Monday, Oman media reported.
According to the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA), rescue teams in North Al Batinah Governorate received a report about a child falling into a sewage pit in a house in the Wilayat of Suwaiq.
They rushed to the scene and tried to save the boy’s life but he was pulled out dead, CDAA said in a statement.
There was no further information about how he fell into the pit or how long he was inside.
The authority called on parents to monitor their children and to ensure that sanitation channels are covered in homes in order to safeguard lives.