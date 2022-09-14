New Delhi: Passengers on an Air India Express flight bound for Kochi were evacuated safely at Muscat airport on Wednesday after fire was detected in one of the engines just before take-off.
All crew and the 145 passengers on board, four of them infants, were evacuated from the aircraft and moved to the terminal building. No injuries have been reported, reports said.
“A DGCA [Directorate General of Civil Aviation] official said that during taxiing for takeoff, the engine number two experienced smoke and fire. Appropriate Checklist was completed after the incident. Slides were deployed and all passengers and Crew were evacuated on taxiway and all of them were safe and no injuries reported,” said the official, adding that passengers have been transported to the terminal building.
As per local reports, there was scare among the passengers after the smoke was detected in the engine of the plane.
The official said that another relief flight will be organised for the passengers. The aircraft was currently parked on the taxiway and further probe was on.
“Arelief flight will be organised,” said a DGCA statement.
Two months ago, an Air India Express aircraft operating from Calicut to Dubai had to be diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed. No serious damage was found..