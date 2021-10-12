Cairo: Kuwait is expected soon to allow women to join the army for the first time in its history, according to local media.
The Kuwaiti women will be allowed to serve in medical support and administrative services in the army.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Hamad Jaber will issue soon a decree allowing the women’s army enlisting, Al Anba newspaper reported, citing close sources.
“The Kuwaiti women will be accepted at a course for officers and non-commissioned officers to qualify them to work alongside their male country fellows in the Kuwaiti army,” one source said. The decree is expected to be announced in two days, the source added.
The first batch of female army personnel will range between 100 to 150 women, according to Al Qabas.
In 2009, Kuwait allowed women to serve in police.
In 2018, Kuwait started enforcing a law on military compulsory service for males at age of 18.