Kuwait City: Following the weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday, the Kuwaiti government announced sports fans will be allowed to enter stadiums at the start of the 2021-2022 season.
The government stated only those who are vaccinated will be allowed entry. In addition, the number of sports fans should not exceed 30 per cent of the capacity of the stadium.
The decision comes as Kuwait witnesses a steep decrease in COVID-19 cases as the health situation is dramatically improving.
The percentage of cases to swabs conducted has dropped to 0.6 per cent, the lowest it has ever been since the pandemic began over a year and a half ago.
Removed restrictions
The government has also lifted several other restrictions - from travel rules to the opening of schools and children’s recreational facilities.
In terms of travel, as of August 1, expats are free to travel to Kuwait as long as they have received two doses of an approved vaccine. The Ministry of Health has approved the Pfizer, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This comes after Kuwait put in place a seven-month travel ban barring non-Kuwaitis from traveling to the country. In addition, direct flights from a number of countries have been resumed like India and Egypt.
As for schools, the Minister of Education announced that all public schools will be able to return to in person education as of October 3, while private schools will resume on September 27.
After 18 months of being closed, on September 1 arcades, amusement parks and children's recreational facilities opened their doors.