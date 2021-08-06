Cairo: Kuwait’s customs authorities said they had seized 1.5 kilos of drugs hidden in boxes of fruits coming from Iran, the latest such foiled smuggling attempt.
Acting upon a tip-off to the investigation sector of the air freight, customs officers seized the fruit cardboard boxes where they found 50 wrapped packets of the methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant locally known as shabu. The seized haul weighed nearly 1.5 kg, Al Rai newspaper reported.
The owner of the cargo was also arrested.
Last June, customs officers at the Kuwait Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle five kilos of pure drugs into a chocolate shipment also coming from Iran, local media reported at the time.
The drugs were stashed below chocolate bars, according to a customs official. A man of an Arab nationality, who showed up to receive the shipment, was arrested in connection to the case.
In another incident reported in June, customs officers at the Kuwaiti Shuwaikh port seized nearly six kilos of shabu in a container shipped from Iran. The drugs were hidden inside bags of potatoes and rice.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.