Dubai: A sheep was sold for over $200,000 (KD60,000) in a head-turning auction that took place in Kuwait this week, local media reported.
A video went viral on social media showing the white sheep with a man standing next to it, who is believed to be its owner, being put up for auction and shouting: “60,000 dinars”.
It is yet no clear why the sheep was sold for such a huge amount but footage capturing it is now stirring up quite a controversy online.
It is not the first time that such an incident has been reported in Kuwait. Two years ago, a sheep of a rare breed in Kuwait was sold for around $130,000, approximately 40,000 Kuwaiti dinars in an auction. Sheep that are particularly known for good breeding ability usually fetche eyebrow raising sums. Also in the same year, a camel called Arnoun was reportedly sold for 16.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($53.3 million).