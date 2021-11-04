Cairo: Kuwait’s top court had confirmed a three-year-jail term earlier handed down to a Bangladeshi man named Saddam Hussein on charges of bribery, a local newspaper reported.
The convict had been charged with acting as a mediator in receiving bribes allegedly on behalf of a female Kuwaiti traffic employee to finalise transactions related to renewal of car licences, Al Anba said.
Investigations revealed that the Bangladeshi, whose age was not given, had collected more than KD30,000 in bribes and transferred KD15,000 to his homeland before his arrest.
In July, a Kuwaiti appeals court sentenced the man to three years in prison and acquitted the co-defendant working at Al Ahmadi traffic department due to lack of evidence.