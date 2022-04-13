Cairo: Kuwaiti police said they arrested a young man who had appeared in a viral video viciously attacking an old man.
In the footage, the assailant is seen attacking the old man, clad in the traditional Kuwaiti costume.
The assailant repeatedly beat the victim who appeared defenceless. The assault triggered an online outcry with some people accusing the attacker of brutality especially as the incident reportedly happened in Ramadan where Muslims are exhorted to show mercy and seek Allah’s forgiveness.
A lawyer has also volunteered to present the case for the old man and the two other victims.
The Interior Ministry said the suspected assailant was arrested for attacking a Kuwaiti man and two Asian expatriates at a cooperative in the southern governorate of Al Ahmadi.
The suspect was found to be an ex-con in connection to several cases, the ministry added in a statement posted along a picture of the suspect with his face blurred.
The motive for the attack was not revealed.