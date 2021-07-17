Kuwait City: The Embassy of Kuwait in Germany confirmed on Friday that there are no Kuwaiti citizens among the victims of the flash floods that struck parts of Germany.
The statement was issued as parts of Western Europe are experiencing landslides, floods and power outages due to record rainfall. As of Saturday, the extreme floods have killed more than 150 people and hundreds are reported missing across western Europe.
Germany, the worst hit, has so far reported at least 150 deaths, while around 1,300 people are still unaccounted for.
The embassy expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished them a speedy recovery. As the rescue efforts continue, the embassy called on all citizens that are close to the flash floods to exercise caution and take all safety measures.