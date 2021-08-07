Kuwait City: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has called on the Ministry of Health to ease health restrictions on worshippers, local media reported.
In a letter addressed to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs called on the health authorities to allow them to hold lessons, lectures and cultural activities.
Mosques across the country have been forced to comply with strict health measures for over a year as the government tries to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Worshippers are required to wear masks, observe social distancing and bring their own praying carpet, amongst other health protocols.
Their request comes as Kuwait sees a huge drop in COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting 596 cases on Friday, the lowest number of cases in the past seven months.