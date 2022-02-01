Cairo: A delivery person in Kuwait was taken for a ride after a customer, who had ordered a sumptuous fish meal, refused to foot the bill and told him to go to police, an employer had alleged.
The customer had ordered the meal costing KD76 (Dh922) from a fish restaurant and when the Bangladeshi worker, who delivered the order, asked for the bill to be paid, the man told him: “There is no money. Go to the police station,” Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anba reported, quoting a lawyer for the eatery as saying.
The restaurant filed a legal complaint to police in the area of Al Mahboula in south Kuwait, accusing the client of deception.
Police have registered the case as a misdemeanour and plan to summon the customer, whose phone number was provided, for questioning, the paper said.
There was no immediate comment from police.