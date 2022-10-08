Cairo: Serious crimes dropped in Kuwait by 25 per cent in Kuwait in the third quarter of this year compared to the second quarter, a Kuwaiti newspaper has said, citing “well-informed” security sources.
These crimes, classified as “worrying crimes” include premeditated murders, armed robberies, forced theft, impersonation of security personnel, house break-ins, and threats to use firearms.
The crimes dropped by 25 per cent in the past three months, the sources said according to Al Qabas, saying the decline reflects a stable security scene in Kuwait.
They cited several factors behind the drop including large-scale security deployment, constant security campaigns, tightening the noose around drug dealers, busting large hauls of narcotics, a relentless crackdown on illegal migrants and fugitives as well as expansion of information technology use.
Kuwait has a population of around 4.6 million including nearly 3.4 million foreigners.