Cairo: Starting from today (Sunday), expatriates above 60 who hold in university degree in Kuwait can apply for renewing their work permits according to new rules that have ended a months-long ban.
The implementation of the new rules comes after Kuwait’s official Gazette Kuwait Today published details of the new system allowing this category of expatriates to apply for permit renewal provided they pay an annual fee of KD250 per person and get comprehensive health insurance.
The rules will be reviewed after a year. Exempted are spouses and children of Kuwaiti citizens and Palestinian holders of travel documents.
Last week, the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) board headed by the recently appointed Justice Minister Jamal Al Jallawi approved the new system, thus putting an end to the disputed ban on employment of the expatriates above 60.
Last October, the Kuwaiti Legal Advice and Legislation Department invalidated the ban, saying it had no legal basis.
The Cabinet-linked department said the ban had been issued by PAM director-general without authorisation.
The ban, which went into effect earlier last year, triggered an outcry among rights activists, who argued that it affectrd thousands of expatriates and their families who long lived in Kuwait.
Around 4,013 such expatriates were forced out of the work market in Kuwait in the first six months of enforcing the ban, Al Qabas newspaper reported recently.
Critics also said the restriction also harmed many employers and destabilised the labour market in Kuwait, robbing it of experienced workers.