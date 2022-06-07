Cairo: A top court in Kuwait has revoked an earlier 10-year-jail term for a Kuwaiti woman and sentenced her instead to three years in prison on charges of torturing her Indian housemaid to death, a local newspaper has reported.
The court had upheld a suspended one-year jail sentence to the defendant’s husband in the same case for failing to care for the victim in his capacity as her sponsor, Al Anba added.
The case dates back to 2020 when both defendants were accused of human trafficking and abusing the housemaid by forcing her to work and confiscating her passport.
The prime defendant was charged with fatally beating up the helper.
Her lawyer said his client had been initially charged with premeditated murder, but investigations showed lack of evidence and that she did not intend to kill the housemaid. The ruling is final.