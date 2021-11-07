Dubai: The Kuwaiti actress and singer Shams has once again sparked controversy, after offering to marry tech billionaire Bill Gates.
The Kuwaiti singer tweeted her admiration for the Microsoft founder saying that he was a luminary of the digital age.
“This man is smart. He is the luminary of the current digital age. I like his foresight and knowledge of what will happen in the future. I am offering to marry him. Do you think he will accept?” the singer tweeted.
Local and regional media reported the news of her offer to marry Bill Gates, prompting the singer to respond saying her tweet had been misinterpreted.
She said she was not serious about her offer and that the tweet was nothing but a sarcasm.
Shams made her controversial tweet after Gates warned governments to prepare for smallpox terror attacks and future pandemics by investing billions into research and development.
Gates made the comments during a Policy Exchange interview with the chair of the Health Select Committee Jeremy Hunt.