Cairo: A Kuwaiti man accidentally ran over his three children, leaving one of them dead, a local newspaper has reported.
The man was driving reversing his car and did not see his children who were playing in the rear area when he hit them, Al Qabas said quoting a security source.
The mistake resulted in the death of his four-year-old daughter and serious injuries to his two boys aged around seven. Both were admitted into intensive care, the paper added.
Police opened an investigation into the mishap and arrested the father for questioning, the source said.
Around 240 hitting accidents by cars happen annually in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people due to disregard for road rules, according to figures from traffic authorities.