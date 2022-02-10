Dubai: Veteran Kuwaiti astronomer and meteorologist Dr Saleh Al Ojairi passed away on Thursday at the age 102. He made tremendous contributions in the fields of astronomy and mathematics.
Born on June 23, 1920, Al Ojairi wrote many books and articles on astronomy and gave several seminars and lectures as well as presenting programmes in specialised scientific centres and clubs.
He wrote many books about astronomy and was behind the formation of Ojairi Calendar, on which the State of Kuwait bases its official transactions.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account offering his condolences to the people of Kuwaiti and greater GCC region.
“Our condolences to the people of Kuwaiti and the GCC on the death of astronomer Dr Saleh Al Ojairi, an icon of science and knowledge in the astronomic field, whom we cherish and proud of,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“We hope he will be survived by a new generation of GCC astronomers and scientists in other spheres,” the Vice-President added.
As the most experienced, well-known and highly regarded astronomer in Kuwait and the Arab world, Al Ojairi participated in various events, and in local and international scientific conferences.
Al Ojairi was awarded a honorary doctorate by Kuwait University 1981 and in 1988 in recognition of his contributions to the astronomical field.