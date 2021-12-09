Cairo: Kuwaiti police are interrogating an expatriate woman who had put her dead newborn into a house refrigerator, a local newspaper said.
The woman, an Egyptian national, had given birth to the baby in her apartment, but experienced post-natal problems that prompted her transfer to hospital, a security source told Al Rai.
Medical examinations showed that the woman had undergone a tough childbirth. She and her husband admitted that the delivery took place in their apartment and claimed the baby was stillborn and they placed him inside the fridge without reporting the incident to authorities.
The hospital alerted authorities who sent police to the apartment where the baby’s body was found in the fridge.
Investigations are under way to determine if the baby was actually stillborn or born alive and later suspiciously died, according to the source.
The woman is being kept under guard at the hospital while her husband is in police custody pending further interrogations.