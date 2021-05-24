Kuwait City: Dr. Khaled Al Jarallah, head of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, shared on Twitter that there is a decrease in COVID-19 cases amongst both Kuwaitis and expats.
He also added that there is a decline in COVID-19 admitted patients into the hospitals and a drop in occupancy rate at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The number of patients admitted to the ICU has decreased by 26 per cent in May compared to April, where there were a total of 233 cases.
Also, the daily average of the percentage of new cases to swabs conducted has dropped to 11 per cent compared to last months’ average of 16 per cent
Opening up
Given that the health situation is stabilizing in Kuwait, several health regulations are being lifted and activities are opening up.
On the first day of Eid Al Fitr, Kuwait removed the two-month partial curfew. In addition, cinemas across Kuwait opened their doors, to vaccinated individuals only, after being shut for more than one year.
Indoor dining at restaurants and cafes has also resumed as of Sunday, after it was banned since February.
Vaccination process
As of May 16, Kuwait has given out more than 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccines.
The Ministry of Health has been working on vaccinating as many people as possible to achieve herd immunity within the next few months.