Dubai: The Ministry of Interior will issue instructions within the next few days to resume issuing family visas, Al Rai newspaper reported, quoting well-informed security sources.
The ministry’s Residency Affairs Sector said that the first stage will cover children, after which the process of allowing wives, mothers, and fathers to join their families in the country will gradually begin, based on the criteria to be determined by the ministry. The salary cap for sponsors has been set at KD500 per month, the paper said.
According to security sources, this step comes following the temporary suspension of family visa issuance as part of the Ministry of Interior’s attempts to establish specific regulations and processes to alter the demography and protect citizens’ rights to reconnect with their families.
The source stated that the salary cap for infants and for humanitarian considerations will not be applied. Last August, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior suspended the issuance of family visit visas and tourist visas until further notice, excluding e-visas and visas-on-arrival issued to nationals of select countries. A new regulatory framework is being developed while this suspension is in place. No further details have been announced at the time.
Soon after the suspension was announced, many expat families faced a problem bringing their children who were born in their home countries, either due to the loss of residency or the renewal of passports.