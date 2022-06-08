Cairo: A Kuwaiti education official has disclosed a plan to grant expatriate teachers an iqama (residency permit) for two years instead of the current one year.
“The Interior Ministry has expressed readiness to approve [the extension], but requested coordination with the Health Ministry about teachers’ health insurance,” said Rajaa Bouarki, the Education Ministry’s assistant undersecretary for administrative affairs told Al Rai newspaper.
“God willing, this will be done by the next school year so as not to disrupt teachers’ summer vacation,” she added.
In a decenetralisation step, the official said that education departments will be given authority to renew teachers’ iqamas while the ministry’s administrative sector will be only in charge of renewing residency permits of employees working at the ministry’s general directorate and private education.
“The Interior Ministry has agreed to increase access numbers for education employees to log onto its system and conduct transactions,” he added.
“Now the teacher can access the ministry’s website, reserve a renewal appointment and enter his/her data easily.”
No official figures were immediately provided about the number of expatriate teachers who will benefit from the iqama extension.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.