Dubai: Kuwait has sounded the alarm bell about the increase in felonies and domestic violence.
Over the past year, the country recorded a significant increase in domestic violence with 20 murders reported together with 900 assaults against others.
According to official statistics, more 1,555 thefts were reported in 2019, up from 1,424 in the previous year, while the number of cases was 1,355 in 2017.
The Public Prosecution confirmed there was a noticeable growth in such crimes in the country, which the jurists and psychologists had warned about, stressing that the increase and spread of theft is in part due to the growing rates of addiction, high rate of divorce and the consequent family disintegration.
The statistics issued by the Ministry of Justice said in 2019 the courts handled 1,204 cases including 512 arson cases, 65 cases house break-ins, 22 cases of forced robbery, 15 cases or armed robbery and 6 cases of money extortion.