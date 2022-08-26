Cairo: Kuwait’s education authorities have scheduled the start of the new school year for kindergarten and primary stage pupils on Sunday, September 25, while intermediate and high school students are to return a week later on October 2, a local newspaper said.
Employees at the kindergartens will return to work on September 11 and those in the primary and intermediate schools on September 13, added Al Rai.
The Education Ministry has scheduled the return of the secondary school workers for September 18. Education zones in Kuwait have set September 13 for the commencement of a seven-day training course for new teachers, the paper said.
The ministry’s assistant undersecretary for public education Osama Sultan has urged completion of interviews with the to-be- locally-hired teachers to ensure meeting needs before the start of the new school year.