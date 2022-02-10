Cairo: Police chase of a wanted man in Kuwait ended up in killing a senior security officer, a local newspaper has reported.
The accident occurred while the patrol was hunting for the wanted fugitive, Al Jarida reported, citing a security source.
During the chase, the patrol car crashed into another car of an officer with the rank of a colonel in public security affairs sector, the source added.
The collision was so powerful that the officer’s car flipped over and he died on the site, the source said.
The report did not say exactly when and where the crash happened and whether the wanted fugitive was eventually arrested.