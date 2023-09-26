Dubai: Kuwait has reported an alarming rise in traffic accidents in the first eight months of this year. According to security sources, 225 individuals, both Kuwaitis and residents, lost their lives in these incidents.
Moreover, over 4,500 people sustained injuries from approximately 40,000 recorded traffic accidents that took place from January to mid-September.
During the same period, there were about 3.5 million recorded traffic violations, the General Traffic Department (GTD) said. Such incidents resulted in the deportation of 120 expatriates.
A significant portion of these expatriates were apprehended for driving without valid licenses. Some of these individuals were involved in grave violations that not only put their lives in jeopardy but also threatened the safety of other road users.
Diving deeper into the types of accidents, sources highlighted that the majority were collision accidents, totalling over 35,000 incidents.
Additionally, there were around 230 overturning accidents, 450 instances involving pedestrians,and 140 hit-and-run accidents.
Rescue and traffic personnel successfully apprehended dozens of reckless drivers.
These arrests were made in response to the thousands of reports that were filed about hazardous driving behaviours in open areas, internal and secondary roads, as well as on some main thoroughfares.