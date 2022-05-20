Dubai: A 15-year-old student has been killed in Kuwait after being run over by a speeding vehicle near his school, local media reported.
The Egyptian student is said to have been run over by a Kuwaiti woman driver while he was crossing a road leading to his school. The victim has been taken to a hospital in Salmiya city but doctors’ attempts to save his life proved futile. The driver has been arrested pending further investigation.
According to local newspapers, Kuwait has recorded 65 deaths resulting from road accidents in the first three months of 2022.
The fatalities included 24 people in January, 23 in February and 18 last month, Al Qabas added, quoting official statistics. Most victims were young people, according to the report.
The crashes were the result of either speeding, talking on mobile phones at the wheel and driving past red traffic lights.
Around 675 people had died in road tragedies over the past two years in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people, according to figures from traffic authorities. The tally included 323 in 2021 and 352 the previous year.