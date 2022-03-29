Cairo: Kuwait has allowed mosques to host iftar meals in the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, reversing an earlier ban, a local newspaper has reported.
The Ministry of Awqaf (endowments) and Islamic Affairs has issued a circular, declaring permission to hold iftar banquets at mosques in line with certain regulations, Al Anba said.
These regulations obligate agencies interested in offering iftar meals to present a request to the administration of the respective mosque to get official approvals after coordination with the imam.
Other rules include holding the iftar banquets in courtyards of mosques around 30 minutes before the adhan or the call to the sunset prayer marking the breaking of the day-long fasting and clearing them immediately after the iftar.
Responsibility for arranging iftar banquets falls on organisers of the iftar project and under the mosque imam’s supervision.
Ramadan tents are, however, prohibited in the precincts of mosques on health grounds.
Earlier this month, Kuwaiti authorities said all mosques in the country will be back to normal as part of easing anti-virus curbs.
Worshippers are no longer required to observe physical distancing in mosques.